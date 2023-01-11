Kevin Costner took home the first major award for “Yellowstone” since the show started its incredible run.

While the show has dominated the TV ratings and entertainment industry since premiering in 2018, critics and award shows have largely ignored it.

Two Yellowstone characters were marked for death in the midseason finale, and a very unexpected character returned to shake things up.



It was a GREAT episode, and the war has officially arrived.



MY RECAP:https://t.co/OImCdUCYUJ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 2, 2023

That changed Tuesday night when Costner took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama for his season four performance as John Dutton.

It’s the first major award “Yellowstone” has won in the history of the show. Yes, it’s hard to believe that’s true but it is.

“Yellowstone” and Kevin Costner finally get the recognition the series has deserved for years.

The lack of mainstream coverage for “Yellowstone” has really been a microcosm of the woke situation in Hollywood. Oftentimes, the movies and TV shows critics love aren’t nearly as popular with regular Americans. The stuff your average Joe enjoys is usually mocked and laughed at by elitist critics.

If you look at the nominees for Best Picture at the Oscars this year, only “Dune” and maybe “West Side Story” have major name recognition. Of the 10 nominees, there’s a great chance your average film fan hasn’t seen half of them.

Critics rarely care about what audiences like and the feeling is mutual.

I sat down with @Yellowstone star Wes Bentley to discuss season five and why America loves the show.



While most people in Hollywood are awful and arrogant, Bentley is a great guy.



Incredibly down to Earth and an awesome person. pic.twitter.com/cC9RXLhzPS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2022

However, “Yellowstone” finally winning a major award is the latest sign the tide against the woke mob is turning. The show is too powerful, too big and too great to be ignored.

For years, we’ve seen Hollywood pump out woke garbage people couldn’t care less about. Then, in 2018, it really did seem like there was a shift with Taylor Sheridan’s western series. The success of the show proved non-woke content could explode.

Now, there are multiple examples, including “Jack Ryan,” “The Terminal List,” “Reacher,” “Outer Range” and a few other great series.

Kevin Costner wins a Golden Globe for “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

It might seem minor that “Yellowstone” and Kevin Costner took home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama, but it’s definitely not insignificant.

It’s actually a great sign. Again, it goes to show the series has reached the critical point where even the wokest of awards shows can’t ignore it.

“Yellowstone” finally gets mainstream recognition after Kevin Costner wins a Golden Globe. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Hopefully, the fact “Yellowstone” continues to roll sends the signal non-woke content is the way to go. Give the people what you want and the studios will print money. It’s shockingly simple.