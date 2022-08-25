Wendy’s Customer Opens Fire After Restaurant Got Drive-Thru Order Wrong

Expect the unexpected in almost any situation these days. That includes when a customer receives the wrong order at a Wendy’s drive-thru. It can end with gunfire.

Wendy’s employees in Frisco, Texas had front row seats to such a situation last week. According to police, an unhappy customer entered the fast-food restaurant after receiving the wrong order at the drive-thru. An argument took place before the man left the store to retrieve a gun.

The man grabbed the pistol from his vehicle and opened fire at the front of the Wendy’s before driving away. Nobody was hit by the gunfire and police report that the damage to the building was limited.

A couple days after the shooting, 19-year-old Christian Ellis was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man fired gun into a Wendy’s (Image Credit/Frisco Police Department)

Here I am, taking the wrong Wendy’s order home like a sucker

Two others — 19-year-old Tyran McLeod and 33-year-old Shaquita Glaspie — believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the Wendy’s shooting were also arrested. They were charged with failure to report a felony.

Image Credit/Frisco Police Department

Image Credit/Frisco Police Department

If convicted of the second-degree felony charges, Ellis faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. McLeod and Glaspie are both facing up to a year in prison and a fine up to $4,000.

The bond was set at $100,000 for Ellis, which was posted.

This is just the latest in a growing list of wild events at fast-food establishments. Customers and employees alike have lost their minds.