Let’s Make Some Money! College Football Best Bets, Top Games & TV Schedule For Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is HERE.
We’ve got another loaded slate on tap today around the country, with big showdowns in Nebraska, Auburn, Oregon and College Station.
The Scott Frost-less Nebraska Cornhuskers host Oklahoma in the marquee early game, with Penn State-Auburn and BYU-Oregon taking college football center stage at 3:30.
Perhaps the most intriguing game of the day takes place at 9 p.m., when No. 24 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami.
Best college football bets for Week 3
The Aggies will be looking to rebound from last week’s terrible loss to Appalachian State, while the ‘Canes will be looking to improve to 3-0 under Mario Cristobal.
Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be at Auburn, where the undefeated Tigers host 2-0 Penn State. This, boys and girls, is what they call a measuring stick game.
Elsewhere, Georgia hits the road for South Carolina in the vaunted noon matchup, Florida looks to get back on track against USF and Ole Miss faces Georgia Tech.
Pour the coffee, put the beer on ice, place a couple all-too-confident college football bets and take a seat. As Russell Wilson would say, ‘Let’s ride!’
College football schedule today
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 2 Alabama vs. UL Monroe | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 3 Ohio State vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | FOX
No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 5 Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
No. 11 Michigan State at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ESPN
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
No. 16 NC State vs. Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 17 Baylor vs. Texas State | 12 p.m. | FS1
No. 18 Florida vs. South Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Liberty | 5 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network
No. 22 Penn State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU