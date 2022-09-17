Let’s Make Some Money! College Football Best Bets, Top Games & TV Schedule For Week 3

Week 3 of the college football season is HERE.

We’ve got another loaded slate on tap today around the country, with big showdowns in Nebraska, Auburn, Oregon and College Station.

The Scott Frost-less Nebraska Cornhuskers host Oklahoma in the marquee early game, with Penn State-Auburn and BYU-Oregon taking college football center stage at 3:30.

Perhaps the most intriguing game of the day takes place at 9 p.m., when No. 24 Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Miami.

Best college football bets for Week 3

The Aggies will be looking to rebound from last week’s terrible loss to Appalachian State, while the ‘Canes will be looking to improve to 3-0 under Mario Cristobal.

Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be at Auburn, where the undefeated Tigers host 2-0 Penn State. This, boys and girls, is what they call a measuring stick game.

Elsewhere, Georgia hits the road for South Carolina in the vaunted noon matchup, Florida looks to get back on track against USF and Ole Miss faces Georgia Tech.

Pour the coffee, put the beer on ice, place a couple all-too-confident college football bets and take a seat. As Russell Wilson would say, ‘Let’s ride!’

College football schedule today

No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Alabama vs. UL Monroe | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Toledo | 7 p.m. | FOX

No. 4 Michigan vs. UConn | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 5 Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 6 Oklahoma at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 7 USC vs. Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 7 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+

No. 9 Kentucky vs. Youngstown State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 11 Michigan State at Washington | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 12 BYU at No. 25 Oregon | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) at No. 24 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. | ESPN

No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Akron | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

No. 16 NC State vs. Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Baylor vs. Texas State | 12 p.m. | FS1

No. 18 Florida vs. South Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 19 Wake Forest vs. Liberty | 5 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 20 Ole Miss at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 21 Texas vs. UTSA | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

No. 22 Penn State at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 23 Pitt at Western Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU