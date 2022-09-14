Clay Travis Releases Week Three College Football Bets

Clay Travis’ picks were a hot mess last week, going 4-8 running his tally up to 13-10 on the year.

But after spending hours in the film room, Travis is ready to absolutely dominate this week’s picks.

Today’s gambling picks were a disaster. Gotta hit the film room and work to get better next week. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2022

Penn State at Auburn, the under 47.5

Word on the street is there will be a major celebrity appearance by Travis at this matchup, so be sure follow along here for on the ground updates.

“I’m not sold on the Auburn offense, I don’t think that Penn State is going to take a lot of risks on the offensive side of the ball,” Travis is arguing.

Travis is predicting a defensive battle between No. 22 ranked Penn State and the undefeated Auburn Tigers.

Mississippi State (-2.5) at LSU

Travis believes Mississippi State, “who may as well be the second best team in the SEC West,” is going to cover the tight spread.

Last week, the Bulldogs were dominate on the road, covering a 12.5 point spread after being down early.

Miami at Texas A&M, the under 45.5

Travis has zero faith in Texas A&M’s offense.

“This offense is atrocious,” he said. “Haynes King may one day turn into a good quarter back, he is not there right now.”

If you’re tailing Travis’ picks, take the under 45.5.