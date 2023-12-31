Week 17 NFL Sunday Already Jam-Packed With Crazy-Long Touchdowns

Videos by OutKick

If you enjoy long touchdowns, Week 17 NFL Sunday is for you! How about kick return touchdowns? We’ve got those! Defensive touchdowns? YUP!

It all started with, of all teams, the New England Patriots. A team that struggles to score on offense needs to generate points in any way possible. How about returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills?

Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick already on his third team in four seasons, took the kickoff 98 yards for a score. It’s the second return touchdown in Reagor’s career. He had a 72-yard punt return TD as a rookie for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Speaking of the Eagles … did you think a 98-yard touchdown would be the longest score of Week 17? Well, if you did, you’re wrong!

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray hucked a pass towards the Philadelphia endzone, but there were no Cardinals in the area. There was one player around the ball, though. That would be Eagles defensive back Sydney Brown.

About 30 minutes after the Patriots scored a 98-yard touchdown, the Eagles put up a 99-yard score.

Sydney Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the NFL season. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Those two plays make the Tyler Allgeier score for the Falcons look like child’s play.

Allgeier took a screen pass from Atlanta quarterback Taylor Heinicke 75 yards for the third-longest touchdown of the day.

TYLER ALLGEIER ALL THE WAY!!



📺 CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ec8t0YUYMs — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 31, 2023

Well, tied for the third-longest touchdown of the day. Why? Because shortly after, the Baltimore Ravens put up a 75-yard score of their own.

Let’s not forget, also, that these are tied for just the FOURTH-longest touchdown in Week 17 (so far). During Saturday’s game against the Detroit Lions, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a 92-yard touchdown catch.

UPDATE: Those two 75-yard touchdowns move down to the FIFTH-longest touchdowns in Week 17. Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton scored from 80 yards out.

MORE UPDATES: These aren’t touchdowns, but worth noting. Puka Nakua had an 80-yard catch and Justice Hill had an 80-yard kick return. How many 80-yard+ plays can this week produce??

Puka catch and run down the sideline for 80 yards!



📺: #LARvsNYG on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/n8N5XtOVWk — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

Justice Hill takes the second half kick back 80 yards!



📺: #MIAvsBAL on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/sFjqko01pD pic.twitter.com/Uee310rLNZ — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

Oh yeah, and Travis Etienne scored from 62 yards away.

Those all make this Alec Pierce 58-yard touchdown look ho-hum. Couldn’t even get to 60 yards, bro?

Needed a yard.



Got a whole lot more than that.



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/3dcNelPbK9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 31, 2023

Defense and special teams showing up during Week 17 of the NFL season

For most fantasy football players, Week 17 represents championship week. That means there’s a lot of money on the line. There’s nothing more frustrating than watching your opponent’s defense go off to cost you hundreds (or thousands) of dollars.

Well, several NFL defenses are putting up scores already in Week 17. On Thursday Night Football, both the Browns and the Jets defenses scored touchdowns.

As mentioned at the top of the article, the Patriots and Eagles both scored non-offensive touchdowns. Well, the Buffalo Bills returned the favor against New England.

RASUL DOUGLAS MAKES US WANT TO SHOUT!



📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/6mDWULE7np — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 31, 2023

Hey! The Houston Texans want in on the fun, too!

SCOOP & SCORE FOR SHELDON RANKINS ‼️ pic.twitter.com/8wEbGIsA2C — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 31, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons nearly produced a 109-yard touchdown at the end of the half against the Bears.

I will update this page as games warrant. If the first part of Week 17 is any indication, we’re in for a lot of fireworks in Week 17!