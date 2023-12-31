Nothing Says Football In December Like Snow Falling At Soldier Field For Bears-Falcons

Videos by OutKick

I understand NFL teams wanting to build domed stadiums. They benefit both the players and the fans. But, there’s something about playing football in snow that I would miss. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons are playing an NFL game at Soldier Field in a snowstorm.

And, it’s awesome.

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on December 31, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Granted, it’s a game between two teams unlikely to make any noise in the playoffs. Both teams mostly stink, so who cares how the game goes? Still, part of building an elite NFL team is being able to withstand anything thrown your way. That includes weather.

The league is committed to playing the Super Bowl in warm-weather outdoor stadiums or domes. A snowy Super Bowl is out of the question. Is it too much to ask to have a few snow games each season??

Thankfully, the Bears are hosting the Falcons in what looks like a snow globe. The views are outstanding.

It definitely affects the kicking game. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo, one of the best in the NFL, missed an early attempt.

Younghoe Koo's 50-yard field is short.



Here is what he was dealing with on that attempt. pic.twitter.com/mARL0gLPhn — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) December 31, 2023

Credit to Justin Fields, though, who looks pretty comfortable in the snow. Playing at Ohio State rather than in the SEC or out west probably helps…

MOORE IS THE GUY



FIELDS IS THE GUY



LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/gPoUHpnRvU — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@OfficialJAYCHI) December 31, 2023

No one will convince me that football in the snow isn’t just the best. Some of the most iconic games happened in terrible weather. The Ice Bowl. Tuck Rule Game. Leon Lett.

Who knows if the Bears-Falcons matchup is going to deliver anything memorable. Who cares, honestly?

It’s December 31st, the snow is falling and football is being played.

God Bless America.