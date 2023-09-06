Weapons Charges Dropped Against Patriots CB Jack Jones

Videos by OutKick
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones got a slap-on-the-wrist deal for his June arrest over carrying two loaded firearms.
Airport security at Boston’s Logan Airport discovered two firearms, plus ammunition, in Jones’ carry-on bag.
READ: PATRIOTS CB JACK JONES BREAKS SILENCE AFTER ARREST ON FIREARMS CHARGES
Jones faced two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card. Jones additionally faced an airport security violation charge.
The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office dropped all weapons charges on Jones after reaching the settlement at Boston Municipal court on Tuesday.
The Patriots CB will serve one year of probation and complete 48 hours of community service.
Prosecutors announced the following decision: “It cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Jones had knowledge that he possessed the firearms in his bag at the time of the incident.”
Jones was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He totaled 20 tackles and two interceptions last season.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok