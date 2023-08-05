Patriots CB Jack Jones Breaks Silence After Arrest On Firearms Charges

Videos by OutKick

Jack Jones has officially made his first public comments since his arrest at Boston’s Logan Airport earlier this summer.

But don’t actually ask the New England Patriots cornerback about the incident.

“I can’t answer that question. That’s a question for my lawyer,” Jones said after practice Friday.

Police arrested Jones on June 16 after airport security discovered two guns with ammunition in his carry-on luggage. The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty and was released after posting a $30,000 cash bail.

Jack Jones faces 10 counts of gun charges after his arrest at Logan Airport. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Jones will appear in court for a probable cause hearing on August 18 — a day before the Patriots preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

But Jones said he’s solely focused on football.

“When I get out here on this football field, it’s all ball, man,” he said. “I just come out here to play ball, give it my all and do what I’m supposed to for the team.”

The stakes are high for Jack Jones.

He’s facing two counts of each of these charges:

possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport

possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card

unlawful possession of a firearm

carrying a loaded firearm

possession of a large-capacity feeding device

“If he were convicted and sentenced consecutively on each charge, he’d face more than 30 years in prison,” James Borghesani, a spokesman for the office of Suffolk District Attorney, said in June.

Jack Jones celebrates after an interception during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Drafted in the fourth round out of Arizona State in 2022, Jones played in 13 games in his rookie season with two starts. He recorded two interceptions — one for a touchdown — and 30 total tackles.

But the Patriots will decide whether he’ll participate this year.

“That’s not my call. That’s up to Coach [Bill Belichick]. I just do what I’m supposed to do on the field, give it my all on the field and hope it falls in the right place,” Jones said.

“Every day you’re worried about your future on any team, because this league is very liquid. You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So you have to go out there and participate — availability is the best ability.”

A nice sentiment. But right now, it seems like making the team should be the least of Jones’ worries.