‘We Need To Call Out Hypocrisy In All of Its Forms’: Tomi Lahren

When it comes to hypocrisy, Tomi Lahren said we need to call it out in all of its forms.

Greg Norman appeared on Fox News Nation with Brian Kilmeade Saturday and said he was “disappointed” the PGA Tour suspended players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series. Norman also pointed out the hypocrisy with some of the PGA’s and LPGA’s sponsors having $40+ billion worth of business in Saudi Arabia.

Lahren said the sports community has a conflict of interest when it comes to what they want to call out and what they don’t.

“If we’re talking about blood money here, would that mean the NBA and players like King James — LeBron — would that mean they are playing for blood money because of their continuing cozying up to China?” Lahren said. “Would it be the MLB cozying up to Cuba and also China?”

“If you’re going to start calling out atrocities, let’s also call out the numerous players, leagues, owners, that cozy up to the Black Lives Matter organization that is committed to defunding and demonizing police,” she continued.

Lahren said her first guest on Tomi Lahren is Fearless, professional golfer and two-time major champion John Daly, will be the perfect person to talk to about this.

“We’re gonna call out everything woke,” Lahren said about what individuals can expect from her new show. “We are starting with woke sports, woke entertainment, woke corporations, and woke media.”

Here’s everything Tomi Lahren had to say:

Tune in Monday, June 20, at 7 p.m. ET across Outkick’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube for the launch of Tomi Lahren is Fearless with special guest John Daly.