Dodgers Fans Troll Fernando Tatis Jr. By Throwing Giant PED Onto Field

We have our first “PED toss” of 2022 thanks to a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Less than a month after Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was popped for steroids, an LA fan came to the ballpark Friday locked and loaded with an inflatable pill.

Giant inflatable PED sighting at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/6e9TW2SMpw — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) September 3, 2022

The best part is the hesitation from both announcers.

They’re not quite sure if we’re at a place in society where we can joke about it yet (we are), so it takes a few seconds before both guys are ready to jump in head first.

“Um … um … um … it was so big he couldn’t put it in a bottle.”

Love it.

Love the move from the fan even though Tatis won’t be around the team for months, and love the creativity. Could’ve gone with the classic “cheater” chant, but instead snuck in a blowup pill.

And he absolutely snuck it in deflated, right? You’re not getting a giant steroid past stadium security, so you have to fold that bad boy nice and tight and then spend 10 minutes in the beer line blowing it up.

The subtle “PED” taped along the side is a nice touch, too.

All in all, a good start to what will surely be a trend when Tatis returns next season. Buckle up!