Dodgers Fans Troll Fernando Tatis Jr. By Throwing Giant PED Onto Field

We have our first “PED toss” of 2022 thanks to a Los Angeles Dodgers fan.

Less than a month after Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. was popped for steroids, an LA fan came to the ballpark Friday locked and loaded with an inflatable pill.

The best part is the hesitation from both announcers.

They’re not quite sure if we’re at a place in society where we can joke about it yet (we are), so it takes a few seconds before both guys are ready to jump in head first.

“Um … um … um … it was so big he couldn’t put it in a bottle.”

Love it.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended for PED use last month and the Dodgers let him know about it. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Love the move from the fan even though Tatis won’t be around the team for months, and love the creativity. Could’ve gone with the classic “cheater” chant, but instead snuck in a blowup pill. 

And he absolutely snuck it in deflated, right? You’re not getting a giant steroid past stadium security, so you have to fold that bad boy nice and tight and then spend 10 minutes in the beer line blowing it up.

The subtle “PED” taped along the side is a nice touch, too.

All in all, a good start to what will surely be a trend when Tatis returns next season. Buckle up!

DodgersFernando Tatis Jr.Padres

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

