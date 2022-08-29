Adidas Cuts Ties With Fernando Tatis Jr.

Suspended Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has been dropped by Adidas.

Roughly two weeks since Tatis was suspended 80 games — for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Agreement — Adidas formally cut ties with San Diego’s Tatis.

“We believe that sport should be fair,” an Adidas statement said, per ESPN’s Alden González. “We have a clear policy on doping and can confirm that our partnership with Fernando Tatis Jr. will not continue.”

Tatis, 23, is in the second year of a 14-year, $340 million contract. Though he’ll no longer benefit from Adidas freebies, he should be able to afford to snag a few pairs of cleats on his own.

Though he’s yet to comment on the decision from Adidas, Tatis Jr. did address his 80 game suspension. Last week, Tatis apologized in a press conference saying in part: “I’m going to remember how this feels, and I’m not going to put myself in this position ever again. I know I have a lot of love I have to gain back. I have a lot of work to do, it’s going to be a very long process.”

It’s Been A Rough Season

Prior to the his Adidas suspension, Tatis Jr. had missed the entire season because of wrist surgery. Tatis’ surgery was required after the San Diego superstar was injured in an offseason motorcycle accident.

In three big league seasons, Tatis Jr. has 81 home runs and 195 RBI.

