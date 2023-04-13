We Have Found A Real-Life Snoopy And He Is Awesome

Videos by OutKick

“It’s a real-life Snoopy, Charlie Brown!”

An Instagram video of a dog that looks like Snoopy has gone viral because it is spot-on. (Sorry for any dogs named Spot).

A real-life Snoopy has the Internet going wild today over how awesome he is. (Instagram: Bayley.sheepdog)

SNOOPY DEBUTED IN THE 1950 PEANUTS COMIC

Bayley the sheepdog has social media aweing and pawin’ as people can’t get enough of Snoopy’s doppleganger.

The latest post by Bayley’s owners was celebrating National Pets Day, which takes place annually on April 11th.

“Happy National Pet Day. Mom says I am the cutest pet she has ever seen but to be fair, I am her first and the only furbaby,” the Bayley.sheepdog Instagram account posted.

The account already has over 168,000 followers.

If you’re wondering how you can get a Snoopy-like dog for yourself, Bayley is an Old English Sheepdog-Mini Poodle mix. Ranging from 15 to 20 inches in height and weighing around 30 pounds, the dogs are a little smaller than the animated Snoopy.

What’s interesting is that the lookalike is so spot on, despite the animated Snoopy being based on a beagle that was the childhood pet of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. The comic strip debuted back in 1950 and has since become one of the biggest child brands in the world featuring apparel, television shows and of course classic movies like A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Snoopy is such an iconic part of America that he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)