WATCH: Dog Catches Home Run Ball At Dodgers Spring Training Game

When you think about the Dodgers and a Dodger Dog, an actual canine doesn’t usually come to mind.

In one of the more impressive games of fetch we’ve ever seen, a dog caught a home run ball during a Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz.

The Los Angeles Dodgers were trailing the Kansas City Royals 5-2 in the seventh inning. Dodgers second baseman Michael Busch blasted the long ball over the wall in left-center field.

And as fans scrambled for the ball, the K-9 trained pup casually scooped it up.

Just look how proud his owner is!

Unfortunately for Dodgers fans, that dinger turned out to be the last run of the game for Los Angeles. The Royals won 6-3.

But it was a much-needed diversion from the dog days of Spring Training. We’ve almost made it, though! First pitch of the regular season happens Thursday.

The Dodgers open at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Camelback Ranch is the Cactus League home of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

That’s not the first time a pup made the highlight reel at a baseball game, by the way. Last October, a golden retriever named Renegade snagged a home run from Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor in the upper deck at Citi Field.

Check out this clip of a dog that went viral last fall.

A dog caught Francisco Lindor’s home run ball tonight at Citi Field 😂 (via @JomboyMedia) pic.twitter.com/Jghy3wOxAn — Baseball Bros (@BaseballBros) October 5, 2022

Afterward, Renegade’s owner, Chris Howland, shared photos and video of the pup on social media. Sadly, though, he didn’t let the good boy or his brother keep the ball.

“They have plenty of balls. These dogs are spoiled,” Howland told MLB.com. “I’ll keep this one for the story.”

.@Mets, the least you guys could do is get the pup a hot dog for all his work catching Lindor’s home run ball! pic.twitter.com/PMpanPuzji — Chris Howland (@chris__howland) October 5, 2022

Man’s best friend enjoying America’s pastime. If you don’t like that, you can get out right now.