Watch: Trailer For Keanu Reeves’ F1 Documentary Has Dropped And It Looks Fantastic

Formula 1 has seen a boom in popularity over the last few years (which may have plateaued a little thanks to the complete absence of a title battle this season). That popularity has led to several Hollywood projects centering on the series starting production, and one of them — a documentary on 2009 World Champions Brawn GP presented by Keanu Reeves — comes out Nov. 15.

And lucky us, we have a trailer.

Better yet it looks really, really good.

They got the heavy hitters for this one. Obviously, Brawn GP’s team principal and namesake, Ross Brawn, is in it, as are the drivers from that season, World Champ Jenson Button and teammate Reubens Barrchello.

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone shows up in the trailer, and so does Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Beawn GP championship-winning 2009 is one of sports’ greatest underdog stories. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

The Brawn GP Story Is Perfect Documentary Fodder

The trailer gives some hints to the Brawn story, but here are the broad strokes.

Ahead of the 2009 F1 season, Honda decided that they wanted out of F1 (which they’ve done like 4 times in different ways over the years). However, they agreed to sell the team Ross Brawn for £1.

The expectation was that the team would labor away at the back of the field, however, they developed what became known as the double diffuser. This semi-loophole in the regulations that the team exploited allowed for incredible performance that made Brawn one of the front runners from the moment the lights went out at the opening race of the season in Australia.

Of course, there was plenty of controversy that season — a lot of it around the double diffuser, which was banned after the season — plus, Brawn GP had nowhere near the development budget of Horner’s Red Bull Racing.

So, it’s basically F1’s greatest David vs. Goliath story, which is odd because if you know anything about F1, Goliaths typically dominate the sport.

The Brawn GP team still technically operates. It was sold following the 2009 season and is now the current Mercedes team.

The four-part series will be available on Hulu here in the States, and it looks to be a much watch for any F1 fan. Still, if you don’t care one iota about Formula 1, it’s a good enough story that you’ll enjoy it. You can do a whole hell of a lot worse than watching F1 cars for a few hours.

Plus, everyone likes Keanu Reeves. That guy exudes coolness.

