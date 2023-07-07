Brad Pitt Whips Around Silverstone For New F1 Movie

Videos by OutKick

For one weekend, Fernando Alonso is not the oldest driver on track during a Formula 1 weekend. That honor goes to 58-year-old Brad Pitt, who was turning some laps at Silverstone in between Friday practice sessions at the British Grand Prix.

Pitt has shown up to a few race weekends as he prepares for the Apple Studios film, reportedly titled Apex. He could be seen hanging out in the paddock with the film’s director Joseph Kosinski (who made some little movie called Top Gun: Maverick) and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

One of the film’s other producers — seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton — was always there too. Although, he was usually busy with his day job.

Now, the film is shooting and part of that shoot involved getting some footage of Pitt driving at Silverstone.

Pitt and the fictional Apex team had their own garage for the weekend, complete with a sign for Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes (who uses the No. 7 which should be reserved for Kimi Raikkonen, but whatever), and a car with a livery that looks conspicuously like Haas’ Rich Energy livery from 2019

Brad Pitt is my GOAT pic.twitter.com/1lBRB6dC48 — Tommo (@TwommoF1) July 7, 2023

While it was reported that Pitt would be driving an F1 car, that’s not completely true. It’s an adapted F2 car, but it’s still an honest-to-goodness racecar that the Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star was using to wheel around the circuit.

The production team spared no expense, and even set up the fictional team’s pitwall, although some of the data on the monitors was a little perplexing.

Based on their telemetry, Brad Pitt’s car:

-Deployed 40000MJ, which is a measurable portion of the Hiroshima Bomb

-Used 14314 (litres?) of fuel in the last lap alone



A nuclear implant, in practice 🤣#F1 #BritishGP https://t.co/kgayps84RR pic.twitter.com/7lW6VTMkYn — 📈Formula Data Analysis (@FDataAnalysis) July 7, 2023

There were some concerns that the film’s production would disrupt the Grand Prix weekend. That said, things seem to be going alright thus far.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle