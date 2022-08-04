Watch Top Prospect Francisco Alvarez Hit Homer Literally Out Of Stadium

Are we sure that ball landed?

That was the question posed on Twitter Wednesday night by the Syracuse Mets, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

And, frankly, after watching the video of catcher Francisco Alvarez’s mammoth home run, I’m not sure it did!

Um… Are we sure this ball landed? pic.twitter.com/SqfApKSPi8 — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) August 4, 2022

Holy cow.

There are bombs, and then there are BOMBS.

Alvarez, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, has struggled since his promotion last month, but appears to be turning things around. He was hitting a modest .267 with a 1.039 OPS over his last 37 plate appearances before Wednesday’s game, with three home runs and nine RBI.

His towering shot in the seventh inning was his fourth homer in the past nine games. This one, obviously, was by far the most impressive.

“Francisco Alvarez, facing a pitcher who struck out 10 batters tonight, on the first pitch he saw, may have just hit it out of the stadium,” said play-by-play man Evan Stockton. “This ball is a mile gone. I didn’t see it land.”

Alvarez may need to keep hitting monster dingers if he wants to contribute any time soon at the big league level. Despite not acquiring any catching help during the trade deadline, Mets general manager Billy Eppler didn’t seem to be in any rush to call Alvarez up until he’s ready.

“I don’t think he’s at a point where he’s going to factor in right now,” Eppler said earlier this week.

Come on, Billy! Look at that video. That power will do just fine at Citi Field.

In any event, head on a swivel today, folks. You never know when, or where, that sucker is gonna land!