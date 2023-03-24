“Watch This”: Isaiah Thomas Responds To Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell

Videos by OutKick

Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell had himself a night against the Michigan State Spartans, and he did it all in front of NBA legendr Isaiah Thomas.

He knew it too because apparently, the two were talking it up for most of the night.

Nowell had one of the greatest individual performances in NCAA tournament history on Thursday night. He dropped 20 points and 19 assists to help the Wildcats to a thrilling Sweet 16 win over the Spartans.

After the game, Thomas made a shoutout on Twitter to Nowell.

They gon be mad that they have to give em a chance at the next level. You know the small guards they try not and give ‘em a fair shake. Keep doing your thing killa https://t.co/LQHUgBmavM — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 24, 2023

On Friday, Thomas had a video message for the Wildcats’ undersized guard, something Thomas knows a thing or two about himself.

“Nowell, you turned it out last night. I just wanted to say congratulations to you,” the former Washington Huskie said. “20 points, 19 assists, you put on a show, you did your thing, everybody was excited, and I just wanted to tell you one more thing: watch this.”

It turns out that “watch this” was one of the things Nowell said to Thomas on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

“We was going back and forth the whole game because there was a guy beside him who had a Michigan State jacket on, and I was just telling him, “Man, ya’ll not gonna win'” Nowell explained. When we got the stop that we needed I looked over at Isaiah and I said, watch this.”

It was hard to miss anything Nowell did on the court Thursday night. He set up a jaw-dropping alley-oop to teammate Keyontae Johnson.

So, the ole fake arguing about a play call, to the alley-oop.



*Chefs kiss pic.twitter.com/aBRcSMPvVT — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 24, 2023

He also sealed the Wildcats’ victory with a steal and layup to end the game.

KANSAS STATE IS HEADED TO THE ELITE EIGHT pic.twitter.com/M8NxhvAs3X — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 24, 2023

Nowell and his fellow Wildcats will face Florida Atlantic University on Saturday night,

