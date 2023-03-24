Best Play Of The NCAA Tournament? Markquis Nowell, Keyontae Johnson Delivered The Trickery

Videos by OutKick

In what might go down as the best game of the NCAA Tournament, so far, Kansas State certainly delivered the best play of March Madness in the win over Michigan State.

Thanks to Makquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats will have a dunk that lives on forever in Madison Square Garden history. After going back and forth for 40 minutes, Kansas State and Michigan State needed overtime to settle the score.

It was during this game where Markquis Nowell decided to go with the trick play. After what looked like an argument with coach Jerome Tang, Nowell threw it up for Keyontae Johnson for the alley-oop, bring the Kansas State crowd to their feet.

So, the ole fake arguing about a play call, to the alley-oop.



Not only did this bring out another level of intensity from the Wildcats, the play also capped off a crazy night from Markquis Nowell. Playing like this is one thing, but doing it in your hometown is another, which is exactly what Nowell did tonight.

Kansas State’s Jerome Tang did not disappoint either, delivering an epic postgame interview.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 23: Markquis Nowell #1 of the Kansas State Wildcats shoots the ball against Joey Hauser #10 of the Michigan State Spartans during overtime in the Sweet 16 round game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Madison Square Garden on March 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

While also making the permanent highlight reel for the NCAA Tournament, Nowell finished the night with 19 assists, setting an NCAA Tournament record. Oh, Markquis did all of this while dealing with an ankle injury, battling through the final eight minutes.

Thanks to Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell, the Wildcats will be featured on every YouTube highlight reel for years to come.