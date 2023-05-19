WATCH: Steelers’ Star T.J. Watt Hilariously Slips Into Pool, Avoids Offseason Injury

Videos by OutKick

Look out, T.J. Watt, linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers! There’s a massive pool of water right in front of you!

Steelers nation was on edge Thursday after watching a video of their three-time Pro Bowler dangerously slip into his pool during a routine clean.

Worst of all, Watt had a phone in his pocket, which immediately leads us to believe he could have been electrocuted to a crisp by falling into the water (even if modern cell phones aren’t built like toasters in the ’70s).

In sharing his embarrassing fall Thursday, Watt warned his followers to not try the move at home.

“Warning… The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok),” Watt tweeted.

WATCH:

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok 😂) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

Reviewing the footage, it’s hard to tell how the defensive stalwart managed to lose his balance and fall into the pool. It’s not like his right foot outright slipped from underneath himself or that he was walking around the edge and took a misstep. Watt seemingly fell into a trance while cleaning his pool and gradually slid forward to faceplant into the water.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) reacts after a sack against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

Things could have really gone sideways, especially since Watt’s head also nearly hit the pool ledge. Even his dog looked alerted by the fall.

In the end, the 252-lb. player seemed alright and without any injuries from the fall. Coming off a year where Watt missed seven games because of a torn pec, SteelersNation was grateful to see their star in good spirits.

Steelers TJ Watt took a splash while cleaning his pool with his phone inside his pocket.



He claims he's completely okay 😅



(via @_TJWatt) pic.twitter.com/gL6bJZ2eBY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 18, 2023