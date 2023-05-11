Watt Family Reunion In Pittsburgh? Former Steelers CB Tells Recently-Retired JJ To ‘Stay In Shape’

Videos by OutKick

Only one Watt brother — TJ — is currently on an NFL roster. TJ Watt, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, struggled with injuries last season but expects to return to full-strength in 2023 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His brother, JJ Watt, retired from the NFL following last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Their other brother, Derek, is a free agent. Derek Watt played three seasons in Pittsburgh alongside brother TJ, though on the other side of the ball. The Steelers signed Derek to a three-year contract in 2020 but declined to extend him after this season, the final year on his deal.

This could be the first season with just one Watt playing NFL football since 2015. But will it play out that way?

J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater. Could three all play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023? (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Derek Watt certainly could still sign with a team. Though, since he plays fullback and very few teams even use a fullback anymore, the picking are slim.

But the question might actually revolve around JJ Watt. After an emotional retirement last season, Watt bought a stake in an English Premier League team. He appeared to be past NFL football.

But he’s still just 34 years old. And he recorded 12.5 sacks last season, showing he’s got some gas in the tank.

He’s talked about how hard it’s going to be to find things to do during the season. And Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin invited Watt to the Pittsburgh facility after Watt asked for the visit on Twitter.

Would love to have you come to the facility. You are welcome anytime. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) May 5, 2023

Former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, who played for the team from 2003-14, said Watt should “stay in shape” and implied the team might just give him a call.

"Hey @JJWatt, just stay in shape. You might get that phone call throughout the year."~@Ike_SwagginU



I think the odds are low, but two Watt brothers coming off the edge for the Steelers sure sounds nice. https://t.co/IQ1FMrhNI5#HereWeGo | #Steelers | @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/YNU0i98e0t — Mark Bergin (@MarkBergin_) May 9, 2023

Could JJ Watt and TJ Watt form a pass-rushing duo in Pittsburgh? Probably not, but fun to think about. And what if the Steelers brought Derek Watt back, too? Three Watts on one NFL team?

Would certainly help the city’s power grid.

*Rimshot*