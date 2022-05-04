MadBum Tossed After Umpire Baits Him During Sticky Substance Check

Major League Baseball has cracked down on sticky substances used to increase pitcher’s spin rates that led us to today’s debacle. D-Backs pitcher Madison Bumgarner was in the middle of one of those post-inning checks and it ended up being the most award video in baseball history. Ejected for arguing how the review went down. What are we doing?

When the palm reader tells me my credit score

pic.twitter.com/RmjWskOk6l — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) May 4, 2022

Here’s the full ejection:

Madison Bumgarner getting ejected right after a hand massage is hilarious pic.twitter.com/jDPbZV8iVL — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) May 4, 2022

Bumgarner, along with the rest of the league’s pitchers, are no strangers to the sticky substance check, but problem here is how it was done. It’s abundantly clear that the umpire had a bone to pick with MadBum. That look on first base umpire Dan Bellino’s face was creepy and premeditated. And we’ve always seen Madison Bumgarner as difficult to navigate, however check out this video of the opposing pitcher’s check:

The difference between MadBum's and Hernandez's hand checks is striking. pic.twitter.com/CRPOuRXBUE — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 4, 2022

Disciplinary action is mandatory

Dan Bellino should either be fired or suspended immediately following the conclusion of today’s game. Commissioner Rob Manfred has been known to botch decisions like his two-year suspension on Trevor Bauer — he can’t mess this one up, though. And this story isn’t going away either because we’re surely getting comment out of Bumgarner post-game and we’d have to imagine Bellino or his reps release a statement as well.

Good grief, what’s happened to Major League Baseball?