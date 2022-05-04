in MLB

MadBum Tossed After Umpire Baits Him During Sticky Substance Check

updated

Major League Baseball has cracked down on sticky substances used to increase pitcher’s spin rates that led us to today’s debacle. D-Backs pitcher Madison Bumgarner was in the middle of one of those post-inning checks and it ended up being the most award video in baseball history. Ejected for arguing how the review went down. What are we doing?

Here’s the full ejection:

Bumgarner, along with the rest of the league’s pitchers, are no strangers to the sticky substance check, but problem here is how it was done. It’s abundantly clear that the umpire had a bone to pick with MadBum. That look on first base umpire Dan Bellino’s face was creepy and premeditated. And we’ve always seen Madison Bumgarner as difficult to navigate, however check out this video of the opposing pitcher’s check:

Disciplinary action is mandatory

Dan Bellino should either be fired or suspended immediately following the conclusion of today’s game. Commissioner Rob Manfred has been known to botch decisions like his two-year suspension on Trevor Bauer — he can’t mess this one up, though. And this story isn’t going away either because we’re surely getting comment out of Bumgarner post-game and we’d have to imagine Bellino or his reps release a statement as well.

Good grief, what’s happened to Major League Baseball?

Arizona DiamondbacksMadison BumgarnerMiami MarlinsMLBRob Manfred

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here