MLB Suspends Dodgers P Trevor Bauer For Two Years For Domestic Violence

MLB announced Friday that it has suspended Dodgers RHP Trevor Bauer for two years for violating its domestic violence policy.

That’s a total of 324 games for Bauer, who has been on administration leave since July 2, 2021, when the allegations first came to light. He was placed on leave after a Southern California woman accused Bauer of choking her unconscious, sodomizing her and punching her repeatedly without consent during two sexual encounters last year.

Bauer, 31, has vehemently denied the accusations and has not been charged criminally in the LA County District Attorney’s Office review of the case. Soon after the suspension was announced, Bauer tweeted that he will be appealing the suspension.

In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 29, 2022

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy,” Bauer wrote. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Bauer last pitched in an MLB game on June 29, 2021, now in year two of a three-year, $102 million contract he signed last offseason. The 324-game suspension doesn’t begin until Friday, meaning he will not get credit for previous time served.

Bauer appeared to be headed towards an All-Star season with Los Angeles in 2021 before the suspension, going 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 107.2 innings pitched. He won the National League Cy Young Award in the COVID-19 shortened 60-game season in 2020 with the Reds.

The Dodgers released the following statement on Bauer’s suspension:

“Today we were informed that MLB has concluded its investigation into allegations that have been made against Trevor Bauer, and the Commissioner has issued his decision regarding discipline,” the team wrote. “The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.

“We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

This is a developing story. Check back with OutKick for updates.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.