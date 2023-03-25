WATCH: Kansas State Is Fired Up For Their Elite 8 Meeting With FAU

Videos by OutKick

Not like any team good enough to get to the Elite 8 needs some help in getting fired up, but the Kansas State Wildcats seemed like they were ready to run straight through the locker room wall.

First year head coach Jerome Tang led the fellas in a little pregame vibing.

I’m not sure about the FAU Owls, but if I was in the arena and heard the bass from this rattling through the building, I’d lace my shoes up a little bit tighter.

The Wildcats are still riding high from winning an overtime thriller against the Michigan State Spartans on Thursday night. That game included an incredible performance from guard Markquis Nowell who dropped 20 points and 19 assists on the Spartans.

It was an incredible game and one that the Wildcats wanted to relive a little bit. So, they reenacted some of the game’s biggest moments with a little mini-hoop action.

Should be a good game, but I wouldn’t run into Kansas State. They seem like they’re on something of a heater at the moment.

