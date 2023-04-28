WATCH: High School Brawl Breaks Out After Transgender Student Flashes, Spits On Females In Locker Room

Videos by OutKick

A fight broke out at a high school in Riverside, Calif., involving a transgender student and a female.

In the video, a male who identifies as transgender is seen taking swings at the much-smaller female and shoving her to the ground.

A Transgender student at a High School in Riverside, California has assaulted a girl after exposing his genitals and spitting at girls in the girls locker room.



According to a student witness, the transgender boy entered the girls locker room and after being confronted for… pic.twitter.com/KEU3mOq7QP — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 28, 2023

Parents at Martin Luther King High School told Fox 11 the transgender student has a history of “erratic and uncomfortable behavior.”

They said the biological male has access to the girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms.

“He’s [in the] girls’ locker room, using girls’ restrooms,” MLK student Aiden Vermeir said. “He spit on my friends that are girls, females. He shows his genitals in the locker room.”

In a statement, Martin Luther King High School says the transgender student no longer attends MLK.

“Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to. We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School.

We encourage those who have taken interest in this story to respect the confidential nature of our specific discussions with those involved and the efforts we will continue to make to ensure we provide an appropriate learning environment for each student as required by law.“

And according to Riverside Police, this isn’t the first time the transgender student has been involved in an altercation.

But MLK High School isn’t alone here. The infiltration of biological men in girls and women’s spaces has become a disturbing trend nationwide.

Just last week, OutKick reported on a similar incident in Wisconsin. An 18-year-old male exposed his genitals to 14-year-old girls in the Sun Prairie East High School locker room.

“I’m trans, by the way,” the man reportedly said.

As if that were justification for a grown man stripping completely naked in the shower in front of children.

And apparently it was enough justification for the school, as the principal simply apologized to the parents via email.

There are a lot of activists screaming for the protection of trans kids. But none of them seem to care about the protection of girls and women.

As Riley Gaines has said: Transgender activists don’t want equal rights. They want to take women’s rights.

It’s a good thing MLK High expelled the transgender student for his behavior.

But it wasn’t until after he repeatedly exposed himself, spat on females and got into multiple physical fights the the school finally took action.

These school administrators have to do something to avoid this gross abuse of the system. And it starts with assigning bathrooms and locker rooms based on biological sex.

It’s just common sense.