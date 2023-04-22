Adult Male Claiming To Be Transgender Allegedly Exposed Genitals To Underage Girls In Wisconsin High School Locker Room

Videos by OutKick

Sun Prairie East High School in Wisconsin is in serious trouble after an adult male allegedly exposed himself to a group of underage students.

An 18-year-old male student, who claims to identify as a trans woman, is accused of pulling out his genitals and exposing them to 14-year-old girls in the school’s locker room.

The male student allegedly entered the girl’s locker room on March 3 and “exposed male genitalia to the four girls in the shower,” according to Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty deputy counsel Dan Lennington (via Daily Mail).

The unnamed man allegedly told the underage girls, “I’m trans, by the way,” according to Lennington. He also claims the male was “fully undressed” and “completely naked” during the alleged incident.

The girls were showering in swimsuits after a swimming course in gym class.

Sun Prairie East High School is taking heat.

“These are 14 year old girls, this is an 18 year old male. We have multiple sources saying this male is 18. The school district has not denied he was 18 when this happened,” Lennington further said in his conversation with Wisconsin Right Now, according to the same Daily Mail report.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty alleges the school district administrators “failed to comply with basic protections afforded by federal law” by allowing this to happen. Principal Renee Colman did apologize to a parent on April 10, and noted the alleged situation “should not have happened.”

Sun Prairie East High School allows students to use the locker room of their gender identity and not their biological sex, according to the Daily Mail.

“A student who is transgender, nonbinary, or gender expansive will be permitted to access the men’s/women’s segregated restrooms in accordance with the student’s gender identity that the student regularly asserts at school and in other social environments,” the policy states.

How was this allowed to happen?

The fact that an adult male – or any male for that matter – walked into a girl’s locker room and allegedly pulled out their genitals and showered with young girls is insane.

If an adult man did the same at the YMCA or a different gym, the police would almost certainly be called and charges would be pressed for indecent exposure, at a minimum. It wouldn’t be justified. It would be the right thing to do.

However, when an adult male pulls out his penis in front of 14-year-old girls at Sun Prairie East High School, the principal just apologizes over email.

It’s completely unacceptable and horrifying. Imagine the trauma those young girls must have experienced. It’s downright disgusting.

Hopefully, common sense returns to schools and this ends. There’s no reason to ever allow or tolerate an adult man exposing themselves to anyone, especially underage women.