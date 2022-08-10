Washington State Coach Fired Over Vaccine Mandate Files Wrongful Termination Claim

Finally, some of those affected by the absurdity of COVID mandates are fighting back.

Former Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich has filed a wrongful termination suit against the university after he was fired for refusing to comply with the state of Washington’s offensive and discriminatory vaccine mandate.

Rolovich is seeking $25 million in damages, according to the claim filed with the state’s Office of Risk Management.

His attorney, Brian Fahling, had said last year that he would be pursuing legal action on religious discrimination grounds.

As a Catholic, Rolovich applied for a religious exemption from the mandate enacted by Washington’s far left, anti-science Governor, Jay Inslee, but was, of course, denied.

Rolovich previously had a successful run as head coach of the University of Hawaii, winning 10 games in 2019 and being awarded Mountain West Coach of the Year.

He had amassed a 5-6 record in a season and a half in Pullman after being signed to a five-year contract worth $3.2 million per season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 06: Head coach Nick Rolovich of the Washington State Cougars looks on during the second half of a game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Coliseum on December 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Through his attorney, Rolovich filed an appeal to the absurdist mandate last year, which was also denied.

As always, vaccine mandates amount to forced discrimination, and are an offensive affront to the supposedly American principles of freedom, liberty and individual choice.

There is, and never was, a reasonable explanation for such offensive policies. They benefit no one other than progressives desperate to believe in the infallibility of supposed “experts” like Dr. Fauci.

Fauci and the CDC told politicians like Inslee in 2020 and 2021 that the vaccines would prevent people from being infected with the virus or spreading it to others.

As that became conclusively disproven in weeks, they continued to lie and double down on the misinformation they’d already spread.

Instead of admitting their mistakes and ending their offensive policies that caused tremendous damage, far left politicians continued to enforce mandates, and in many cases still enforce them into 2022.

It should never have come to this, where state employees like Rolovich were forced to cling to the unlikely hope of a religious exemption.

Once even the slightest potential justification was entirely eliminated, state agencies should have withdrawn the mandates immediately and hired back fired employees. But they continued, and continue to this day, to ignore science and data that contradicts their ideological goals.

As such, they’ve created massive labor shortages that have disrupted the economy while throwing huge numbers of workers into unemployment.

Rolovich may or may not win his lawsuit, but it’s important that those who faced inexcusable discrimination at the hands of incompetent politicians and their preferred “experts” continue to fight for sanity and fairness.

Unfortunately, given the absurdity of COVID policies, sanity seems to have disappeared from the country several years ago.