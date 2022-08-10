New York Professor Claims Those Who Don’t Want to Mask in Her Class Are ‘Racist’

The mask fanatics refuse to give up.

Even though nearly every jurisdiction in the United States has ended mandates, there are legions of people desperate to maintain the disproven fiction of universal masking.

Mountains of data have accumulated over the past several years showing that masks have been completely ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID.

Yet some are so committed to avoiding admitting that the leaders of their political ideology have been wrong that they’re willing to continue policies, seemingly forever.

One such recent example came from a SUNY New Paltz Professor Jessica Nydia Pabón-Colón who is described on LinkedIn as an “interdisciplinary Latina feminist performance studies scholar.”

Pabón announced on Twitter that she will be enforcing mask mandates in her classroom, even though the school she teaches at no longer requires them, and is even “building mask wearing” into her syllabus:

.@newpaltz professor says she will require masks even though university policy is mask optional. She then accuses students who don't want to mask of being racist and ableist

She also claims in the (potential) syllabus that “Refusing to mask indoors is a manifestation of ableism and racism, an exercise of individual privilege that tells the most vulnerable that their health does not matter.”

The professor also laughably ”acknowledged her “privilege,” that she approaches these decisions with:

I tweeted a mask policy that has some 👍🏼 and I need y'all to know: I have tenure in Women's, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and we've cultivated a masking culture that returning students will expect. I acknowledge the privilege I'm exercising and wish I could share it w/you 😩



This nonsensical drivel is both offensive and completely inaccurate, even if you accept the mask disinformation at face value.

If people like this professor really do believe that masks work, then vulnerable people should be able to protect themselves with “high quality” masking.

We’ve been told by people like Dr. Fauci that “double masking” works, so why can’t people who claim to “believe in science” just double mask and let the rest of the world move on?

Not to mention that everyone, regardless of their race or disability status, has long had the opportunity to receive as many vaccination doses as they could possibly want.

Booster doses have been out for over a year and second boosters have been widely available.

Is this professor an anti-vaxxer? Does she not believe that the “safe and effective” vaccines are actually effective and provide a protective benefit for however many vulnerable college students are in her class?

But the biggest issue with this absurdist decision is that, as every rational human being should know by now, masks don’t work.

Requiring masks in class will not protect anyone from anything, even ignoring that COVID will eventually infect everyone, regardless of what they do.

New Zealand, one of the few places on earth that still requires masks, has obliterated their previous records for COVID mortality:

No matter how many times politicians and activist administrators try masks and mask mandates, they just don’t work.

But that will never stop radical professors from enforcing their political ideology on others, virtue signaling about “racism and ableism” while mandating useless facial decorations to make herself feel more important.

And of course, her teaching interests are exactly what you’d expect:

Of course

Every single time.