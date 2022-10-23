Washington Sold On Taylor Heinicke Who Outduels Aaron Rodgers And Green Bay Packers

Fan were chanting “Sell The Team” early in Sunday’s game hosted by the Washington Commanders but when this game ended many of those same fans were clearly sold on their team and backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Because the Washington Commanders just upset the Green Bay Packers, 23-21.

And Heinicke didn’t outplay Aaron Rodgers but pretty much equaled him, throwing 2 TD passes against the team he grew up idolizing.

Rodgers also had 2 TD passes but expectations are simply higher for the four-time MVP. This game ended on a desperation lateral by Rodgers that went out of bounds on the game’s final play.

So what is it with all these great quarterbacks suddenly looking so vulnerable this season?

Tom Brady is in trouble as he leads a team with all sorts of issues. And here comes Rodgers, the reining MVP, saying hold my beer.

Because the Packers just lost their third consecutive game. And this game was plagued with an inconsistent pass game that managed only 194 yards and a run game that gained just 38 yards.

The Packers had more penalty yards (69) than rushing yards.

And Rodgers wasn’t terrible. But he wasn’t good enough.

And Heinicke was very impressive after he started slow.

Washington’s second-stringer, starting because Carson Wentz fractured a finger last week and had surgery, opened the game by completing only 1 of 7 passes with an interception.

The errant pass was actually a pick six that Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returned 63 yards for a touchdown.

The Packers (3-4) have already lost as many games as they did all last season and one more game than they did in 2020 and 2019.

Strange times in Green Bay.

