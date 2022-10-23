Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Reeling And It’s A Brady Bunch Of Problems

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are broken.

“It’s a dark day losing the way we did and the mistakes that we had,” coach Todd Bowles said.

Tom Brady isn’t right.

Mike Evans isn’t right.

The offensive line isn’t right.

Tamp Bay’s defense isn’t right.

The coaching isn’t right.

The Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, 21-3, on Sunday. It was the first time in five games the Bucs lost to Carolina with Brady as their quarterback.

And this was the second consecutive loss for the Buccaneers after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

About that: Tampa Bay last week lost to a reeling Steelers squad that was missing half-a-dozen starters, including its starting quarterback Kenny Pickett.

This week they’ve just lost to a team that fired its head coach. That just traded its two best offensive weapons in Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson. That is fielding calls for other players in what before this game was starting to look like the club was in fire sale mode.

And the Bucs just lost to a team without its starting quarterback or second-string quarterback.

Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Tom Brady Outplayed By Third-Stringer

P.J. Walker, Carolina’s third-stringer, basically outplayed Brady on Sunday by throwing 2 TD passes while Brady managed none. It should be noted here the Panthers did this without starting cornerback Jaycee Horn, meaning second-string cornerbacks was on the boundary all game and held up against Evans and Godwin and company.

It’s a nightmare.

The Buccaneers have scored 1 TD in their last 25 drives.

Madre Harper #36 of the Carolina Panthers tackles Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Litany Of Troubles For Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Why?

Well, Evans dropped what would have been a 64-yard TD in the first half of this game. The Tampa running game is missing in action — Leonard Fournette gained only 19 yards on 8 carries.

And the offensive line is a mess, as coaches experimented with multiple interior line combinations during this game.

And what we’re likely to hear after this game is Brady saying the team needs to go back and work harder. And Bowles admitted everyone needs to do a better job because the problems are numerous and seemingly mounting.

But that’s what they said last week.

