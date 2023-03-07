Washington Post Publishes Insane Op-Ed Saying MLB Should Move Spring Training Out Of Florida Because Of Ron DeSantis

Videos by OutKick

Washington Post columnist Kevin Blackistone thinks MLB should stop hosting spring training in Florida because he disagrees with Governor Ron DeSantis.

That suggestion is ridiculous enough, but unsurprisingly, Blackistone’s reasoning behind it is even more absurd.

His main argument is that all 15 Grapefruit League teams should relocate their spring training facilities to Arizona. Why? Because DeSantis “commands an attack on diversity,” Blackistone claims.

“If baseball is still concerned with as much, its 15 franchises that started spring training last month in Florida should consider making the annual exercise an all-Cactus League affair as long as DeSantis commands an attack on diversity. It has been the hallmark of his governorship, which many believe is a prologue to a presidential bid,” Blackistone writes.

How exactly has Ron DeSantis attacked “diversity?” That’s where Blackistone, already far beyond hyperbole, veers into the blatantly dishonest.

“Just last month, DeSantis called a new Advanced Placement high school course in African American studies ‘indoctrination,’ dismissed its educational value and threatened to replace the nonprofit College Board that approved it,” he claims.

Except, of course, that framing, as Blackistone is surely aware, is entirely incorrect.

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida.

Washington Post Misleads on DeSantis

By simply referring to the course as “African American studies,” Blackistone is purposefully misrepresenting what it actually teaches.

DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin explained in detail why the course was rejected by the state. Not because it teachers African-American history, but because it’s historically inaccurate.

“The Florida Department of Education has rejected the College Board’s AP African American Studies course because it lacks educational value and historical accuracy. As submitted, the course is a vehicle for a political agenda and leaves large, ambiguous gaps that can be filled with additional ideological material, which we will not allow. As Governor DeSantis has stated, our classrooms will be a place for education, not indoctrination,” Griffin wrote in a statement.

Far from preventing teaching of “diversity,” Florida law specifically requires that students are taught about “encouraging tolerance” of it.

“The history of African Americans, including the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery, the passage to America, the enslavement experience, abolition, and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society. Students shall develop an understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, racism, and stereotyping on individual freedoms, and examine what it means to be a responsible and respectful person, for the purpose of encouraging tolerance of diversity in a pluralistic society and for nurturing and protecting democratic values and institutions,” it reads.

But because MSNBC and other outlets spread the lie that DeSantis wants to stop the teaching of slavery, Blackistone claims he wants to stop basic education on African-American history.

READ: MSNBC’S ANDREA MITCHELL BLATANTLY LIES TO KAMALA HARRIS ABOUT RON DESANTIS AND FLORIDA SCHOOLS

In response to criticisms of the course, the College Board itself said they would be willing to “amend” it, according to Florida Department of Education Communications Director Alex Lanfranconi.

So Blackistone’s entire thesis for his ridiculous demands is based on a deliberate falsehood. And it’s MLB’s fault.

MLB Opened the Door

The league invited this type of criticism by previously caving to pressure from left wing writers and political activists.

When Georgia reformed a number rules after the 2020 election, sportswriters like Bill Shaikin wrote hypberolic, inaccurate articles demanding the league move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

Stacey Abrams piled on, with even President Joe Biden spreading misinformation about the bill being a form of modern day “Jim Crow.”

The league immediately folded, moving the game to Colorado despite that state having similar or even more restrictive voting laws than Georgia.

And of course, Georgia then had record turnout, exceeding national averages in ensuing elections.

Despite reality proving them wrong, MLB never apologized for their mistake, even doubling down in 2022.

READ: ROB MANFRED SAYS HE WOULD MAKE THE ‘SAME DECISION’ TO MOVE ALL-STAR GAME OUT OF ATLANTA

Now even further emboldened, sportswriters like Blackistone decided that any politician making decisions they don’t like should be punished.

By MLB giving woke writers an inch, they’ve now taken several dozen miles.

DeSantis has done nothing other than engage in common sense educational protections, while reaffirming the state’s commitment to comprehensive teaching of African-American history.

But what Blackistone wants is indoctrination into progressive ideology, under the guise of critical race theory. And he’s using his platform to demand corporations force politicians into compliance with his goals.

MLB encouraged activism, no matter how poor its underlying motivations, and now it’s paying the price.

Left-Wing Hypocrisy on DeSantis and Newsom

These type of demands are also extremely hypocritical coming from the left.

Just recently, Gavin Newsom announced the state would stop doing business with Walgreens because of their decision to stop selling abortion pills in 20 states.

Except Newsom had previously criticized DeSantis for acting as an “authoritarian regime” for moving to remove Disney’s self-governing status in Florida.

THIS is what “business friendly” means? 🤔



We protect free speech in California. We help our businesses grow, thrive, and invent the future.



Punishing businesses for speaking out against hatred is the move of an authoritarian regime. https://t.co/dACO1jL5PC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2022

Blackistone’s suggestion comes from the same type of hypocrisy.

Corporations must conform to the ideological demands of the left. If they don’t, it’s acceptable for politicians to use their state’s power to damage the company.

But when other companies declare their intention to interfere in the legislative process against a right-wing governor, it’s “authoritarian” to respond.

Essentially, their perspective boils down to “it’s fine when we do it, but not when you do it.” With the prerequisite to never acknowledge their own hypocrisy.

MLB Must Ignore Blackistone

DeSantis has made it his goal, justifiably, to ensure that education does not cross over into politicization.

For that, Kevin Blackistone believes MLB should move 15 teams out of their long-established spring training facilities in Florida.

Ignoring, of course, that there are two teams that are permanently based in Florida. And that it would cost the league hundreds of millions to do.

Not to mention that the central thesis behind his argument is based on a lie.

And MLB’s track record of unapologetic virtue signaling has led Blackistone and others to believe their ridiculous demands have a chance of success.

Liberal sportswriters have engaged in outright lies, misrepresentations and petulant whining about policies they don’t like. They’ve demanded corporations take action to punish those they ideologically disagree with, and corporations have been all too happy to oblige.

As their suggestions become ever more outlandish, MLB, or any other business must not cave to activist pressure.

Because as this article shows, it will never stop. Election reform, specific AP classes that serve an ideological purpose…whatever the issue, the left will always have an excuse to enforce ideology purity.

Especially when strong willed leaders like Ron DeSantis ensure that progressive agendas aren’t tolerated where they don’t belong.

Blackistone can keep inaccurately shouting about DeSantis and Florida, as much as he wants. MLB just needs to ensure they’re not listening.