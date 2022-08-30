Washington Post Tanking Without Donald Trump, On Pace to Lose Money

The Washington Post has fewer than three million digital subscribers and is on pace to lose money in 2022, after years of profitability.

Digital ad revenue at The Post fell to around $70 million during the first half of the year, a 15 percent decline from the first half of 2021, the New York Times reports.

The Times writes:

“Fred Ryan, the chief executive and publisher, in recent weeks has floated with newsroom leaders the possibility of cutting 100 positions, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions. The cuts, if they happen, could come through hiring freezes for open jobs or other ways. The newsroom now has about 1,000 people.”

As is the case for most media stories, Donald Trump is the catalyst for the fall. Readership at The Post declined as Trump left the White House, The Times notes.

The Post took a hyper-partisan approach to politics during the Trump years. Consider The Post the MSNBC to the New York Times’ CNN: just as partisan but even more dismissive of the truth.

Since 2016, The Post has blurred the lines between its “News” and “Opinion” sections. Both sections share a mission: ruin Donald Trump.

The paper’s coverage of the Russian hoax earned it a Pulitzer Prize. That’s humbling. Unfortunately, the reporting has since been proved dubious, such as its documentation of phone records between Trump campaign members and Russian intelligence officials.

Without Trump, The Post has nothing to offer. Its political beat consists mostly of recaps of Jan. 6 and warnings that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ actions are “chilling.”

The face of the paper might be Taylor Lorenz, a gross tech reporter who smears private citizens for posting clips that make liberals look poorly.

Lorenz, a perpetual victim, shows an indifference to the facts and writes her conclusions before considering the facts, research be damned. She embodies what The Post has become.

As Bill Maher put it, the current patch of Post reporters would not know how to handle someone calling by the name of Deep Throat to meet in a parking garage

“This crew of emotional hemophiliacs would have an anxiety attack and report to HR they didn’t feel safe,” says Maher. “Democracy dies in dumbness.”

Accurate.

For all the groups the Biden administration has worsened, and that includes most, few groups have suffered more upon his arrival than the media.

The corporate press put all of its eggs in an anti-Trump basket, and his departure left them screeching for purpose.

CNN now draws cable ratings on par with local news. MSNBC has virtually no reach among viewers under 65. And The Post is on pace to lose money this year.

The Washington Post set out to ruin Donald Trump and his supporters, and accidentally ruined itself.