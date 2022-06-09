Taylor Lorenz Personifies the State of the Corporate Press

Taylor Lorenz, a character whom the Washington Post labels a “journalist,” personifies the state of the corporate press. She embodies the decline in credibility and trust with the audience.

Lorenz is talentless, unethical, motivated by hate, and utterly indifferent to the truth. But, most importantly, she’s useful to those in power.

The truth has become optional to Lorenz and her fellow media types. Journalists now work backward. They pick a target to smear, then look for evidence to support their thesis through anonymous sources and speculation.

Smear-merchants, which is what they are, spin facts to reach their preferred conclusion. Their minds are made up before they do an ounce of original reporting.

Last week, Lorenz targeted two YouTube accounts that grew their brands by covering the Johnny Depp–Amber Heard trial. The point of the story was to accuse the influencers of doctoring the facts in favor of Depp to gain traction. Lorenz was so eager to destroy the reputations of these creators that she settled for a series of blatant lies to strengthen her argument.

The Post eventually had to add several lengthy corrections to her so-called report, as well as an “editor’s note” at the bottom. And even with those, the story is still riddled with falsehoods.

Lorenz claims her errors — including the assertion that she personally contacted the subjects of her story — fall on her editors. Lorenz is a victim of a “bad faith” campaign, she says.

Whatever credibility the corporate press had left a few months ago — which wasn’t much — Taylor Lorenz has sunk it. Absolutely pathetic past few months . https://t.co/ij0k90Euiq — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 4, 2022

Lorenz is no different than perma-victim Joy Reid of MSNBC. Reid has still not admitted that she posted homophobic and racist messages on her blog. Remember, the hackers did that to her. She’s still a victim.

Corporate media staffers have no accountability because they’ve put themselves on a pedestal well above their audience. In their minds, they cannot be hypocrites as they are not like us. They are our superiors and therefore should not be held to our standards.

A group this self-important has developed a deep disdain for those they believe are beneath them. So they have no problem lying to a public that they hold in such low regard.

As Tucker Carlson told me in 2021, the primary objective in the media is to suck up to those in power and squash those beneath them.

“I can’t think of anything more dishonorable than that,” Carlson concluded.

To understand the classism of the press, consider that it is a collection of self-obsessed, status-driven fanatics. The entire media industry is self-gratifying.

These narcissists don’t incessantly screech about Donald Trump and white supremacy on principle. They do so for their own circles, to show that they belong. Corporate brands similarly pretend to support the gay pride flag to signal where they stand on the cultural divide.

Hit pieces and puff profiles are not targeted at the audience at large but at specific members of the cream of society. Press members are the gatekeepers of their progressive rulers. Lorenz proved this when she set out to destroy the woman behind the popular Libs of TikTok account earlier this year.

Libs of TikTok merely reposts videos the Left makes of themselves, essentially holding a mirror in front of their faces. And that is the threat. Liberals do not want their beliefs to be the focus of the conversation because then they can no longer control the narrative. By showing the world who they are, Libs of TikTok has taken away much of their power.

Lorenz wanted to show fellow social justice warriors that she could take out this agitating disruptor. Who said Taylor Lorenz wasn’t a team player?

Disparaging the non-believers of the progressive movement is a religion to these devoted media tools. They believe that some greater power — but obviously, not God — put them on this planet to keep the rest of us in line.

Lorenz is so immersed in the cause that she had no compunction about showing up at the homes of Libs of TikTok’s relatives. Lorenz’s devotion to the cause blinds her to her own creepy behavior.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

Elitist media types have minimal interaction with the outside world or the working class about and to whom they preach. To them, the manufactured society on Twitter is the reality, and in that world, they are the purveyors of the truth.

Twitter followings and reactions drive the worldview of journalists and television anchors. They live in a reality in which only outrage and victimhood prevail.

The result of this is an industry completely detached from the rest of the country. Thus, the term “mainstream media” is no longer accurate. The corporate press is far from mainstream.

Readers and viewers now hate the press as much as the press has long hated them. The audience now openly rebels against the media. When Lorenz ambushed Libs of TikTok, the account’s Twitter following grew to over one million. Meanwhile, Lorenz made herself the butt of memes and ridicule. The smear attempt did not go as planned.

Newsrooms are filled with these miserable poseurs who are ready to wave their keyboards. Bringing someone else down gives them a purpose, a sense of satisfaction.

And no person, no matter how private or inconsequential, is off-limits. In 2020, former Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says Lorenz pretended to befriend her 15-year-old daughter so that she could gain access to her anti-Trump TikTok posts. Lorenz exploited a minor’s social media page to sow negative press toward her mother, a White House staffer.

This loathsome journalism is almost remarkable.

Working in media used to require intelligence, courage and curiosity. Today, it requires allegiance, bullying, and distortion.

Aspiring journalists, do you have what it takes to be the next Taylor Lorenz? If so, you best give up any sense of morality and integrity immediately.

Because Lorenz’s vile behavior and incompetence are indicative of the state of the corporate press today. No wonder the entire industry is cratering and gasping for air.