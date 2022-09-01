Another PAC-12 Powerhouse Is Attempting To Join The Big Ten

The Big Ten reportedly met with Washington about possible realignment.

The B1G previously met with Oregon to see if the Ducks were a good fit, and the conference has now met with the Huskies for “preliminary discussions,” according to Brett McMurphy.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and University of Washington president Ana Mari Cauce weren’t in attendance. Instead, lawyers and consultants representing the two sides discussed the options on the table, according to the same report.

It’s believed the Big Ten is targeting up to four more PAC-12 teams after already poaching USC and UCLA starting in 2024.

Cal and Stanford are expected to be the third and fourth teams the Big Ten takes if the conference really guns to decapitate the PAC-12.

While Washington meeting with the B1G isn’t a guarantee of anything, it is a sign the Big Ten is serious about expansion and realignment.

You don’t have meetings with powerhouse programs just for fun. You do it to get the wheels turning on progress.

What does this mean for the PAC-12? It means it’s time to crank up the panic another notch. Oregon leaving will be a disaster. Washington joining the Ducks will signal the end of the PAC-12.

The Ducks and Huskies are the only programs holding the conference together. Once they leave, the conference could quickly collapse.

As for the B1G, Kevin Warren means business and that should make fans everywhere happy.