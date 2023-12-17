Washington Commanders Make Multiple Hilariously Awful Plays Against Los Angeles Rams

Videos by OutKick

The Washington Commanders are ready for this season to be over. They’re 4-9 on the year, one of four NFL teams with fewer than five victories. Their head coach, Ron Rivera, is essentially a lame duck. The team plans to fire him after the year. Perhaps they might fire him after Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another thing to be embarrassingly bad. That’s what the Commanders are right now.

They’re so bad, they can’t even execute a punt. Heck, they failed to execute the snap. Even that description doesn’t do it justice. They might have had the worst punt snap I have ever seen in my life.

The snapper, Camaron Cheeseman, almost literally rolls the ball to punter Tress Way. It bounced at least three times before reaching the punter. To make matters worse, Way suffered an injury attempting to corral the bad snap.

Tress Way just came out of the medical tent and is walking back to the locker room. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 17, 2023

Way did eventually return to the game, so there’s that positive.

Later in the game, the Rams scored on a long touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp. There’s no shame in giving up a score to that duo. Unless, of course, the defense just decides not to guard Kupp. Like, at all.

Just watch Washington “defend” this play:

Cooper Kupp had 16.95 yards of separation between him and the nearest defender when he caught his touchdown pass.



Actually the second-most open receiver on a completion this year behind Mike Evans's one-yard TD catch against the Colts pic.twitter.com/l9fbqeN8NZ — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 17, 2023

Here’s what makes this even funnier. On the play, the Rams only sent two receivers out into the pattern. They kept EIGHT players back to block five Washington rushers.

I suppose you could say running back Kyren Williams was a receiver, though he was clearly just a check down in case everything fell apart.

Washington Commanders rush five against eight Los Angeles Rams blockers. (Screenshot: NFL on CBS)

That means that the Commanders had six defensive backs to cover two receivers. And, they didn’t cover one of them at all.

Instead, they triple-covered Tutu Atwell.