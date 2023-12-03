Ron Rivera Takes Over Defense For Commanders And Unit Gets Worse

Videos by OutKick

After his team got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera insisted he’s “not worried” about getting fired. It’s time to start worrying, coach.

Rivera and his Commanders suffered one of their more ominous losses of the season on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins 45.

Commanders 15.

The gap between the Commanders and a good team is huge right now.

“I’m disappointed that it looks that way,” Rivera said. “I really am.”

Commanders Bad With Or Without Rivera As DC

The four-touchdown-plus loss was the third worst of the season for Washington, which itself speaks to what a horrible season the Commanders are having.

But there’s more:

This one was the sixth loss in seven games for the Commanders.

It came in a FedEx Field which was lined with Dolphins fans in their aqua colors. That’s a statement Commanders fans are already checking out on the 2023 season.

(Wonder if Commanders new owner Josh Harris loves that on the first week of December?)

And Rivera’s personal performance can only be described as left wanting. You may recall Rivera wasn’t worried about getting fired after that Dallas loss but responded to that loss by firing coach defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Rivera took over the defensive play-calling after firing Del Rio ostensibly to make the defense better.

Except this game proves it’s not better. It’s terrible.

Ron Rivera Struggles As Commanders DC

The Commanders were never really in this game because they yielded points on Miami’s first and second offensive possessions.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the first half and finished his day midway through the fourth quarter. Tagovailoa completed 18 of 24 passes for 280 yards with 2 touchdowns. His final QB rating was 141.0.

The Dolphins had more passing yards in the first half than the Commanders had total yards. And that held throughout the game. But the embarrassment was deeper than that.

Tyreek Hill, Miami’s go-to receiver and a secret to no one, had 152 receiving yards individually. And that was also more than Rivera’s entire offense managed in the first half.

Hill had touchdown catches of 78 and 60 yards. That marked the first time since Paul Warfield in 1971 that the Dolphins had a player score two 60-yard-plus touchdowns in a game.

“What we tried to do is make sure we had people over the top,” Rivera said.

The fact the ball went over the top speaks to the fact that failed.

Seen one way, that’s amazing work by Hill and the Dolphins.

Seen another way … terrible job by the Commanders defense and their defensive coach. Who happens to be Rivera now.

All that was embarrassing but the biggest humiliation may have been saved for last: The Dolphins removed Tagovailoa from the game and inserted backup Mike White.

Dolphins Score TD Without Passing On Commanders

And then they marched 59 yards in 13 plays for their final touchdown with the backup in the game. Miami did not throw a pass on the drive.

To be fair, the Commanders gave up one of the five touchdowns they allowed on defense. Andrew Van Ginkel had a 33-yard interception return touchdown of a Sam Howell pass.

So the Washington defense actually allowed only 38 points.

The problem is the Commanders were yielding 29.2 points per game under Del Rio. That was still worst in the NFL. But it was better than giving up 38 on defense.

So what happens now?

Rivera said he’s not worried about the losing the locker room.

“I don’t worry about that stuff,” Rivera said. “They’re professionals and they have a job to do. They’ve got four games left to play and I told them in there, I expect them to come out and do their best.”

The Commanders have a bye week. And there will be speculation whether Rivera will still be the coach on the other side of the break.

Sources within the organization have insisted Harris won’t make a call on Rivera until after the season is over.

But to suggest Rivera will be able to suddenly turn around a defense that clearly has been pointing in the wrong direction for a month-and-a-half is to believe in fairy tales.

Kind of like believing he’ll survive a post-season evaluation.

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero