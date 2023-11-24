Ron Rivera Fires Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio … Commanders Head Coach In Line To Go Too

Videos by OutKick

After the Washington Commanders were crushed by the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, coach Ron Rivera was asked his thoughts about his job security and basically said he wasn’t worried. But defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio should have been.

Rivera on Friday morning fired Del Rio as well as defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer.

The Commanders released a statement from Rivera announcing the move:

Rivera Makes Move Amid Terrible Commanders Defense

This move, while not exactly predictable, seemed inevitable. Because the eventual firing of most of the Commanders coaching staff, including Rivera, seems headed that way.

Del Rio is getting axed and Rivera is replacing him as the defacto defensive coordinator because the Commanders are bad on defense. They’ve given up 30 or more points in seven games this season. The Commanders have given up an NFL-high 49 plays of 20 yards or more.

The Commanders are allowing an average of 29.2 points per game on defense. That is the most in the NFL, one year after they finished seventh in scoring.

Before he became a head coach in 2011, Rivera was the defensive coordinator in both Chicago and San Diego for six years.

Ron Rivera Becomes Commanders Defensive Coach

And one supposes if Rivera can show significant improvement in the season’s final five games for the embattled unit, he can present that to ownership as a reason to stay the course in 2024.

But the truth is Rivera has a much bigger problem because he is responsible for the whole club. And the Commanders have a 4-8 record and seemingly headed in the wrong direction with five losses in the last six games.

Barring a significant turnaround, that’s going to make for a hard conversation with new owner Josh Harris when Rivera is evaluated for the entire season.

Harris has not disclosed what he’s thinking. But logic dictates Rivera has no one else to blame. After 2022 he fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner. And now he’s jettisoned defensive coordinator Del Rio.

Next Change With Commanders Would Include Rivera

So on Friday Rivera successfully promoted himself to defensive coordinator. And promoted himself to next in line to get fired unless results change.

Rivera, by the way, is in his fourth season as the Commanders head coach. He has never had a winning record. His best season came last year when the team managed to go 8-8-1.

This year’s .333 winning percentage is a significant step in the wrong direction. And being pointed in the right direction is what new ownership typically points to when making head coaching changes.

Is that something Rivera will address after this firing?

“I’ve told you before, I’m not worried about anything,” Rivera said in his postgame press conference. “All I’m going to do is do my job and see how things go. That’s the only thing I can do.”

Good luck with that.

