Jeff Bezos Reportedly Now Frontrunner To Buy Washington Commanders, In Dream Scenario For Longtime Fans

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has emerged as the frontrunner to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to multiple reports.

Why?

Simply put, Bezos is one of the richest men in the world worth $120 billion, and he’s one of the only people who could put up the $6 billion asking price from current Washington owner Daniel Snyder. Snyder refuses to budge on the figure in play.

KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 15: Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidlines before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Amazon and Washington Post owner hired an investment firm to explore the possible purchase of the NFL franchise.

Other potential bidders for the storied Washington franchise include Josh Harris, a co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global, who now runs Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment. Harris Blitzer owns the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is estimated to be worth $6.2 billion. Still, it remains unclear if he has the dough to compete with Bezos in a bidding war.

According to FOX Business, Bezos may be growing wary of the Washington Post facing losses amid a slump in digital ads as the economy slows. Some NFL sources told FOX Bezos is looking to sell the Post to devote his time to running the Commanders

Washington fans will be thrilled if team is actually sold

I’ve been a die-hard Washington fan for my entire life — and it’s been an absolute roller coaster to say the least.

I’m 35, and was too young to remember the glory days under Joe Gibbs and “the Hogs.”

Plenty would argue that prior to Snyder owning the Commanders, the franchise was considered among the class of the NFL. That’s no longer the case. Snyder has run Washington into the ground with years of misconduct, scandals, meddling in personnel decisions and more.

At this point in time, the fan base doesn’t really care who buys the team. We won’t believe there will actually be a sale until there is. We are accustomed to being let down.

If Bezos, or anyone actually pulls this off…. there will be a parade in downtown D.C.