Washington Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Pleads For End To Putin’s Operation

Alexander Ovechkin, the Russian-born hockey staple for the Washington Capitals, spoke out against the ongoing attack against Ukraine carried out by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Though a known advocate of the tyrannical leader, Ovechkin was promulgating a message of peace on Friday, calling for the military operation to cease as Russian forces pressed toward the capital city of Kyiv late Thursday.

“It’s a hard situation,” Ovechkin said. “I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments. But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022

Ovechkin was born in Moscow, which saw a swath of protestors on Thursday also standing against Putin’s order to claim Ukraine. Russian civilians on the ground were pained and angered by Putin’s brazen call for war.

“Please, no more war,” Ovi pleaded. “It doesn’t matter who is in the war. Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin was on thin ice for his past unreserved support for Putin. The 36-year-old hockey legend attested to supporting the political figure without any true consent of the president’s volatile operations.

“Well, he is my president. But how I said, I am not in politics. I am an athlete and you know, how I said, I hope everything is going to be done soon,” Ovechkin added.

“It’s a hard situation right now for both sides and everything. Everything I hope is going to end. I’m not in control of this situation.”

Reported by OutKick’s Bobby Burack, Russia’s military operation is expected to reach and overtake Kyiv within the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin released a statement warning that the Russian military was within 20 miles of reaching Kyiv.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky stated on Friday that Putin’s plan would soon reach its endgame; also fearing for his own life as he remains in Kyiv.

