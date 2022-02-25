Ukraine President Zelenskyy Warns Leaders They Won’t See Him Alive Again

Videos by OutKick

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told European Union leaders “this might be the last time you see me alive” during a video conference on Thursday.

Zelenskyy says Russian “sabotage forces” are in Kyiv and he is “target number one,” while his family is second.

Axios reports that sources say Zelenskyy has been using his public comments to “pressure and shame” countries to do more to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, who was on the call, told the TT news agency that EU leaders are taking Zelenskyy’s remarks seriously. Whatever that means.

According to the Moscow Times, a Kremlin spokesman said Putin is prepared to send a team to meet with Ukrainian officials for negotiations about Ukraine remaining neutral with regards to NATO. But keep in mind, that’s coming from the Kremlin.

Putin has also called on the Ukrainian military to perform a coup against Zelenskyy and then negotiate with Russia. In response, the Pentagon is warning that Russia’s primary aim is to encircle Kyiv and “decapitate” its government.

Despite Putin’s aggressions, Zelenskyy vowed to stay in Kyiv.

“I know that a lot of fakes are being produced now. In particular, that I allegedly left Kyiv. I stay in the capital, I stay with my people. During the day, I held dozens of international talks, directly managed our country. And I will stay in the capital,” Zelenskyy said.

“My family is also in Ukraine. My children are also in Ukraine. My family is not traitors. They are the citizens of Ukraine. But I have no right to say where they are now.”

