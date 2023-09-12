Was Pacman Jones Drunk On Flight Before Arrest? You Make The Call

Videos by OutKick

A major war of words broke out Monday on 9-11 over whether former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones was drunk and making terroristic threats to a flight crew or whether something minor blew up and ended up with Pac in jail.

Now, I’ve already had my issues lately with former NFL players causing incidents on airplanes when I tangled with Warren Sapp over his conduct on a flight, so I’m going to stay super fair and balanced on this one and just present the facts and let you determine whether Jones was drunk and acting erratic.

A passenger shot this video of 'Pacman' Jones before the former Bengal was arrested at CVG prior to his flight taking off this morning.

Here's the story – https://t.co/7LCozKegpK

📷: Austin Grimes pic.twitter.com/9oCqnPezvw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) September 11, 2023

First, let’s get into the details as OutKick published on Monday:

Pac was on a 6 a.m. flight out of the Cincinnati Airport, which is in Kentucky. The former Bengals DB says he bought two seats on the flight to Newark; he says the drama started over a faulty charger port and noted that he wanted to switch seats. “I was like ‘Hey excuse me, sir, can you move me to another f–kin seat because I bought both of these seats and the plug don’t work,'” Jones said during a passionate impromptu press conference outside the Boone County (KY) Jail. Jones claims a flight attendant told him the plane would have to go back to the gate if he’d like to switch seats. Pac told the flight attendant he wanted new seats, so the plane turned around. Pac ended up being arrested.

Cincinnati TV station WCPO talked to a passenger, Mike Jarnicki, who was on the flight about what he saw. Notice what Jarnicki says about Pac and the intoxication charge from the airline staff. Again, we report, you decide.

Pac, who has had numerous run-ins with police over the years, was charged with one count of terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

And he missed his trip to New Jersey to attend the Bills-Jets game.

Hey former NFLers, listen, I don’t want to get into a huge argument like Sapp tried to get into with me (that call lasted for like 48 minutes), but let’s try to remember that sometimes the TVs on the planes don’t work and the power outlets are down for maintenance.

We need to be packing portable battery packs in case. Those also come in handy at the stadium, too!

Again, I don’t want Pac to demand my phone number so he can unload on me.

Battery packs. Invest in one. That’s all.