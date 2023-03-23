Warriors’ Klay Thompson Wears Cowboys Jersey As Tribute To Late Tight End Gavin Escobar

Videos by OutKick

Golden State Warriors forward Klay Thompson had a touching tribute for late Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar.

For Wednesday night’s marquee game against the Dallas Mavericks, Thompson showed up to American Airlines Center wearing Escobar’s ’89’ Cowboy jersey.

Gavin Escobar #89 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against Lonnie Ballentine #39 of the Houston Texans during a preseason game on September 3, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Warriors tweeted out a photo of Thompson, with a caption explaining their unique tie.

The team tweeted,

“Klay arrived at tonight’s game in Dallas repping the number 89 in honor of his friend Gavin Escobar. Gavin played four seasons as Tight End for the Cowboys during his NFL career. A native of Klay’s hometown of Rancho Santa Margarita, he tragically passed away last fall.”

Last September, Escobar tragically died after suffering a high fall in a rock climbing accident. The former NFL and AAF tight end, 31, and accompanying climber Chelsea Walsh, 33, were found dead at the base of Tahquitz Peak, located near Idyllwild, California.

Forever in our hearts. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Pgp7vZ1ebB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 30, 2022

As recently as February 2022, Escobar worked at the Long Beach Fire Department as a firefighter.

Athletes and teammates mourned the player’s passing. Escobar was a valued prospect out of San Diego State University, playing for the Aztecs since 2009. He was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Thompson and the Warriors narrowly defeated the Mavericks, 127-125. A win surely dedicated to Escobar.