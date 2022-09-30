Former Dallas Cowboys TE Gavin Escobar Dead At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar was found dead on Thursday after suffering injuries from a rock climbing accident. He was 31.

Escobar and a 33-year-old woman, Chelsea Walsh, were found dead at an Idyllwild hiking spot in California.

Escobar played in the NFL from 2013-18, largely playing six seasons for the Dallas Cowboys. Escobar was largely under the wing of longtime Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. He recorded 30 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns in the six-year stretch with Dallas.

Forever in our hearts. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Pgp7vZ1ebB — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 30, 2022

After his time in the NFL and a stint for the AAF (Alliance of American Football), Escobar joined the Long Beach Fire Department as a firefighter, starting as recently as February 2022. The department commemorated Escobar Thursday afternoon.

The Instagram post’s caption read:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar. Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift.”

“Firefighter Escobar leaves behind his wife and two young children.”

Escobar was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He was a lauded tight end out of San Diego State University, playing for the Aztecs since 2009.

Rest in Peace

One of Gavin Escobar’s best TD for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ymvC2uHop7 — PearceSportsProductions (@PearceSportsPro) September 30, 2022

Wow!!!! RIP Gavin Escobar🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 30, 2022

RIP to Gavin Escobar, gone too young. pic.twitter.com/XDqFW4t1QR — Jacob Lavers (@JacobLavers2) September 30, 2022