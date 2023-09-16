Sacked! Warren Sapp Likens Colin Kaepernick To Trash

Videos by OutKick

It’s been 16 years since Hall of Famer Warren Sapp last played an NFL snap. But that doesn’t mean Sapp can’t still get to the quarterback. Or, in the case of Colin Kaepernick, ex-quarterback.

On Friday, Sapp took a break from disrupting airline passengers (too soon?) just long enough to sack the ridiculous thought of a Kaepernick return to the NFL. The same Kaepernick who hasn’t laced ’em up in the league since 2016 but still sees himself as a viable attention whore signal caller.

Large frame and freakish athletic ability aside, Sapp’s not all that different than most of us. He’s of the opinion that Kaepernick should put the dream to bed. The charade is over. He’s milked the publicity tour long enough.

Warren Sapp thinks the thought of a Colin Kaepernick NFL return is ridiculous. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images).

In fact, Sapp likens Kaepernick’s current abilities to trash and see’s no reason why an NFL team would be interested in adding debris to their roster.

Side note: they’re not.

“When you’re trash, you don’t it on somebody’s doorstep and ring the doorbell and expect them to come out and be [excited],” Sapp told Jason Whitlock during his Fearless podcast. “If you’re a commodity…[NFL teams] would pick up the phone [and call],” Sapp said when told of a report that Kaepernick’s agent reached out to the Jets following Aaron Rodgers’ injury.

“When I was a free agent, Al Davis picked up the phone to call Rosenhaus,…That’s what happens when someone thinks you can play in this league, they call your representative.” – @WarrenSapp on Colin Kaepernick's agent calling the Jets. pic.twitter.com/PaMmXm9IxQ — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 15, 2023

Sapp Knows There’s No Interest In Kaepernick

Seemingly in disbelief that Kaepernick’s agent is still trying to get him back in the NFL, Sapp continued: “When someone thinks you can play, they call your representative. Your agent ain’t got to call nobody when you can play. And they know you can play in this league.”

Quick reminder:

Kaepernick is still attempting to play in a league in which he equates players to (really, really, really, rich) slaves and NFL owners to slave owners.

Kaepernick Sad That No Slave Owner Will Enslave Him No Matter How Many Times He Tries Out To Be A Slave https://t.co/slg6fEt0RR pic.twitter.com/CZrZRGbAkC — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 13, 2023

Trash Label Fits Kaepernick’s Play

Hypocrisy of his choices aside, Kaepernick’s last NFL action took place while Obama was still in office. And, frankly, he stunk. Kaepernick went 1-10 as a starter and completed less than 60% of his passes. Now, seven years removed from playing, NFL teams are supposed to think he’ll be better at 35-years-old?

Not happening.

Only Jemele Hill would be able ignore the pungent stench that oozes from Kaepernick’s last stretch of NFL play.

Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL seven seasons ago. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

When reminded by Whitlock that Kaepernick most recently took snaps in an NFL game seven seasons ago, Sapp thought back to the quarterback-turned-activist’s play and remembered, “It wasn’t pretty.”

Since retiring from the league, Sapp’s kept busy by appearing on various television shows and podcasts. He’s also occasionally assisted coaching staffs at various levels. If he’s seeking additional work, he may want to look into sanitation. He’s clearly capable of taking out the trash.

Follow along on X: @OhioAF