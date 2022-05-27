Warren Moon Envisions Colin Kaepernick Playing Cam Newton-Type Role With Raiders

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon isn’t sure if the Raiders will sign Colin Kaepernick, but if they do, he envisions a scenario where the oft-kneeling Kaepernick will be upright, positioned in the backfield via a wildcat-type role.

Moon offered his thoughts to TMZ on sometimes-activist Kaepernick, who worked out for the Raiders on Wednesday. He compared Kaepernick to Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, two unemployed quarterbacks who previously played under new-Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

“[Josh McDaniels] knows how to work with that type of quarterback,” Moon told TMZ. “Maybe there’s a package of plays that he can put in that help the Raiders maybe in game time situations.”

Umm…Kaepernick hasn’t played in an an NFL game in nearly six years. He owns a career completion percentage of just under 60% and a 3-16 record in his last 19 NFL starts. He’s about as helpful as gasoline in a Tesla.

Maybe Vegas needs an extra water body with some height?

Well, according to Colin Kaepernick’s own words since the NFL is slavery he’s already begging to be allowed to be a slave again by having a workout. So, yeah, he’s hoping to get let back on the plantation. It’s like the reverse underground railroad https://t.co/SThxQgAqZq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 25, 2022

Moon’s comments were apparently made while disregarding any statistics or Kaepernick’s constant flip-flopping of whether or not he wants to play for a league he’s likened to slavery. Controversies (and there’s plenty) aside, Moon continued telling TMZ why Kap would fit in Las Vegas.

“If you look at the backups [the Raiders] have right now, they don’t have a whole lot of experience as far as game time,” Moon told TMZ. “So, I think it makes a lot of sense to bring him in and take a look and see what he’s still got left.”

He added: “The NFL is a copycat league. They tend to do what other teams do.”

If that’s the case, they’ll continue to ignore the 34-year-old has-been.

