War Between ‘Loser’ Golden State Fans & Charles Barkley Nearly Boils Over As Fans Throw Items At Chuck

The Charles Barkley vs. Golden State Warriors fans war of 2022 heated up Thursday night in San Francisco where fans threw t-shirts at Sir Charles while the “Inside the NBA” crew finished up its season after the Warriors finished off the Dallas Mavericks.

Barkley stood up after being pelted with a t-shirt and acted like he was going to throw a shirt back at the crowd as Shaq, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith pleaded with him to sit down and cool off. Now, it’s highly unlikely Chuck was coming off that stage to grab a Warriors fan by the throat, but let’s just say it’s probably a good thing this series ended in Game 5 as tensions between these two feuding factions has really ramped up lately.

It all started before Game 2 when Chuck went after Warriors fans by saying he hates Warriors fans because they’re “obnoxious” and a “pain in the ass.”

“I don’t think they’re the best team. I just can’t pick the Warriors because I hate their fans,” Barkley said at the time.

Those comments caused tensions to fly off the charts culminating with Thursday’s “Chuck you suck” chant from Warriors fans outside the Chase Center in San Francisco.