Want To See Bronny James Make His USC Debut? Get Ready To Fork Over Your Life’s Savings

Bronny James is expected to make his long-awaited USC Trojans men’s basketball debut today against Long Beach State. And some of the ticket prices are absolutely bonkers.

According to CBS Sports, several resale ticket sites listed hefty price tags for the most expensive seats. While you could expect prices to be in the thousands, these are not in the low thousands.

Take a look for yourself at the absurd prices to see James debut.

The most expensive tickets for Bronny James' @USC_Hoops debut tomorrow according to resale websites.



Vivid Seats: $56,393

Stubhub: $49,997

Ticketmaster: $20,450 pic.twitter.com/v3w3yT77Og — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 10, 2023

Mind you, this isn’t some premier matchup. The Trojans are not a world-famous school because of their basketball team, and I would safely guess most people didn’t know Long Beach State existed until today.

But somehow, these websites think people will pay these amounts. I guess people will do anything to see LeBron’s son live.

Bronny James Had A Trying Road To Get To This Point

While that comment was certainly tongue-in-cheek, it is quite remarkable that James even reached this point.

Earlier this year, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest in a practice with the Trojans. Fortunately, he made a speedy recovery, to the delight of his whole family.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote on Twitter after his son recovered. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Fast forward to today, and you couldn’t tell if Bronny suffered any setbacks. He looks ready to ball out.

Best of luck to Bronny and the Trojans. Hopefully this is the start of an excellent (and likely one-year) collegiate career.