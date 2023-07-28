Bronny James 911 Call After Cardiac Arrest: ‘Get An Ambulance Here Now’

Videos by OutKick

The 911 call made shortly after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at USC on Monday has been released. The audio reveals the urgency by the staff on-hand at the workout as well as the emergency worker on the other end of the phone line.

TMZ obtained and shared the call, which begins with someone at USC’s Galen Center saying “we need an ambulance immediately” before repeating “we need an ambulance here now.”

The 911 operator then instructed the man on site to sit next to James, who lost consciousness for a time, while remaining on the line.

Bronny, LeBron James’ oldest child, was released from Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Thursday.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” a statement from the hospital read.

LeBron shared his first public statement about his son’s health scare on Thursday afternoon as well.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

Bronny, 18, earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March and is entering his freshman year at USC as a consensus four-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon High School.