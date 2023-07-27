Bronny James Discharged From Hospital Following Cardiac Arrest

Videos by OutKick

Bronny James, son of Lakers forward LeBron James, has been released from Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles (Calif.) after collapsing on Monday due to cardiac arrest.

The 18-year-old USC commit and four-star prospect suffered the abrupt medical scare while training at the university’s Galen Center. Bronny (LeBron James, Jr.) was conscious when admitted to Cedars-Sinai on Monday.

Bronny James In Better Spirits, LeBron Releases Statement

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center put out a statement. They confirmed Bronny’s release from the facility.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” the statement said.

The statement added, “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for this continued progress and encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support.”

Bronny earned McDonald’s All-American honors in March. Last year at Sierra Canyon High School, Bronny averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

The elder LeBron put a statement on Thursday afternoon, as previously reported by OutKick.

In his first public address since Monday’s cardiac arrest, LeBron James expressed gratitude for the young man’s recovering health.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.

