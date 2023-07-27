LeBron James Thanks Fans For Support After Son Bronny’s Health Scare

Videos by OutKick

NBA star LeBron James has tweeted his thanks for the outpouring of support for his son Bonny after the 18-year-old went into cardiac arrest during a workout.

The statement which James posted to Twitter accounted for his first public comments since his son’s medical emergency on Monday morning.

I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your… — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 27, 2023

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great,” James wrote.

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑”

News broke earlier this week that Bronny — LeBron’s oldest son — went into cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California. The 18-year-old committed to play for USC earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the family released a statement shortly after the incident through NBA insider Shams Charania

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” it read. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy from the James family and we will update the media when there is more information.”

