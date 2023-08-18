Wander Franco Has A Wife That He’s Apparently Never Mentioned, And Two Kids Too

Videos by OutKick

Wander Franco is facing some serious allegations, but while those are being investigated others have been digging deeper into the Tampa Bay Rays star’s personal life.

The Daily Mail reported that the 22-year-old who signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays married his childhood sweetheart in 2021.

However, they claim that he had never previously mentioned her by name. The new report names her as 21-year-old Rachelly Paulino.

Franco and Paulino are both reportedly from the city of Bani on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic.

Apparently, the two have been together since they were teenagers. Daily Mail uncovered a photo that Franco’s mom, Nancy Aybar, posted on Facebook in 2016. She is seen alongside Paulino in the photo and the caption refers to the then 15-year-old as her “daughter-in-law.”

Paulion is believed to be the mother of Franco’s son, Wander Samuel Franco Jr., who was born in 2018. The Rays shortstop has mentioned his son in interviews, specifically in a 2019 ESPN interview in which he showed off a tattoo dedicated to him.

The report from the Daily Mail mentions that Franco allegedly has another child — a sib who was born in May 2022.

There are ongoing investigations into the accusations that the Big Leaguer had multiple relationships with underage girls. This includes one in his native Dominican Republic.

The Rays released a statement after the allegations went viral during their game against the Cleveland Guardians.

“During today’s game we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco,” it reads. ‘We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence.’

The team placed Franco on the restricted list on Monday.

